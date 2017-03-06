Adele Confirms Marriage On Stage In Australia

Adele has confirmed that she is, in fact, married to her long-time partner Simon Konecki. She confirmed the news on stage during a recent performance in Brisbane, Australia. “I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone,” she said while talking about her hit “Someone Like You.” “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.” She added: “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.” She had previously revealed that they tied the knot at the Grammys, however, noting: “Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «