Alanis Morissette Dismisses Former Manager’s Apology

Alanis Morissette has dismissed an apology from her former manager Jonathan Schwartz stemming from his recent guilty plea for embezzling millions of dollars from his clients. He offered an open letter as an apology to his clients and fans but Morissette says the gesture falls far too short. “At first, I ‘borrowed’ a little from clients, with the hopes that I would pay them back if I won that night’s bet,” writes Schwartz. “That snowballed, and as I kept losing, I kept stealing. I kept telling myself that I just needed one lucky break, and I’ll pay them back. [W]hen I was finally caught, a bright spotlight shined on my deplorable conduct. I could not hide any longer and hit rock bottom. By seeing how pathetic I had become, I finally got the courage to ask for help,” he wrote in the initial plea. Morissette was quick to respond with a public statement, however, noting: “I would be apprehensive to believe any words that come out of Jonathan Schwartz’s mouth.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «