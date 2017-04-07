Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Honored At Brooklyn Artists Ball

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were honored at the Brooklyn Museum’s seventh annual Brooklyn Artists Ball earlier this week. The black tie event featured a cocktail party with arts and crafts and body painting on the first floor followed by a seated dinner with live music by a gospel choir and up-and-coming singer/cellist Kelsey Lu. Leon Levy Foundation trustee Shelby White and Leon Levy Museum director Anne Pasternak spoke, sharing that they were honoring Beatz’s ‘visionary scope of music and his dedication to supporting artists through the Dean Collection.’ Keys, who was also honored for her drive of nurturing communities and providing creative mentorships, accepted the award, saying, “At this time in the world, art is the most important thing we can do.” Afterwards, Beatz took over the DJ booth for a set that included a lot of Drake, Robin S.’ “Show Me Love” and Jay Z and Kanye West’s “N—as in Paris,” according to Billboard. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «