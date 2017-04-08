Alicia Keys To Perform At WE Day Event

Alicia Keys has signed on to perform at this year’s upcoming WE Day event. The event is aimed at bringing together youth and helping to inspire them to take a stand on social issues. Over 16,000 youths are expected to participate and this year’s event will be hosted by Selena Gomez. “The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Gomez, who has attended the event in the past, said in a statement. “I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me.” This year’s event is set to take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California on April 27. The event is connected with the WE Schools program, which supplies community groups with curriculum, educational resources and action campaigns. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «