Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Share Onstage Smooch After Duet

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller shared an intimate smooch onstage following their performance at Grande's recent Dangerous Woman tour stop in Los Angeles. The pair performed a rendition of the track "The Way" and showed a little extra PDA to fans' delight. In addition to the romantic connection with Miller, Grande also recently teamed up with Young Thug and Pharrell Williams on the new Calvin Harris single "Heatstroke." "Heatstroke" was written by Harris, Thugger, Skateboard P and Starrah, who also shows up with additional vocals. Harris produced the track with additional production from Pharrell.