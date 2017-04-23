Ariana Grande To Embark On Her First Tour Down Under

Ariana Grande is taking her live act to Australia and New Zealand for the first time ever in her career. The new trek is produced by Live Nation’s Australasian company. The jaunt will kick off September 2 at Auckland’s Spark Arena, then hit Australia’s east coast for concerts in the three biggest cities, Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena on Sept. 5), Sydney (ICC Theatre on Sept. 9) and Brisbane (Entertainment Centre on Sept. 12). Grande is fulfilling a pledge she made on Australia’s Sunrise TV show last September when she insisted, “I’m definitely coming to Australia. That is confirmed. I’m definitely, definitely coming.” Grande is touring in support of her third album Dangerous Woman, which opened at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in May 2016. ‘Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour of Australasia’ dates: Sept. 2 — Spark Arena, Auckland Sept. 5 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Sept. 9 — ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney Sept. 12 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «