Blondie Debuts ‘Fragments’

Blondie has unveiled their new track "Fragments." The track is a cover of a folk tune by the Vancouver-based indie band Unkindness and will be included on the Blondie's forthcoming new release Pollinator. During a recent interview with Music Week, guitarist and co-founding Blondie member Chris Stein opened up about their decision to work with a widely ranging group of different artists on the new release: "I think it probably started with the Johnny Marr track [My Monster]," said Stein. "That was an idea that came from BMG [which handle Marr's publishing], so I was a little sceptical of a record company-induced song. But when I listened to it, I thought, This is f***ing fantastic and kept playing it over and over again. That got us reaching out to more people for more material." The new album drops May 5 via BMG.