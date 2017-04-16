Bob Seger Reissue Planned For Record Store Day

The Bob Seger System’s 1968 single, “2+2=?,” will be re-released on vinyl for Record Store Day. The song was originally released in early 1968 as Seger’s first record for Capitol Records. The new 7″ vinyl single was remastered directly from the analog tapes and will be issued in a limited-edition yellow disc. A standard black vinyl version will be released sometime after Record Store Day. As a press release from Third Man Records states, the record was manufactured at the company’s new pressing plant in Detroit, Seger’s hometown. The new pressing of the Bob Seger System’s “2+2=?” single comes courtesy of Third Man Records, which is owned by Jack White, who says that this is his favorite song of all time. Record Store Day 2017 takes place on April 22. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «