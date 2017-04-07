Bon Jovi Cuts Pittsburgh Show Short Due To Illness

Jon Bon Jovi ended his recent tour stop in Pittsburgh early due to illness. The show took place at the PPG Paints Arena on April 5 and the rock legend apologized to the crowd several times early on claiming that he was suffering from vocal troubles. “I apologize,” he said. “But I’m gonna keep pushin’ on and if you stick it out with me, I’ll stick it out with you.” He did eventually throw in the towel, however, but not before joking with the crowd a bit: “This is the day when I need a karaoke singer,” he said. “Which one of you guys in a bar band knows all the words to Bon Jovi songs?” Fans were quick to rally in Jon’s defense, with many hitting social media to recognize his attempt to keep the show alive. One fan with the handle @happyjovigirl wrote: “@TheMattBongiovi Never been prouder to be a fan. Jon is pure inspiration to always do my best and never give up #respect.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «