Britney Spears To Wrap Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears has revealed that she will finally bring her ongoing Las Vegas residency to a close. The run is currently ongoing at the Axis in Sin City and reps from Spears' management have confirmed that it will officially wrap on December 31, 2017. "We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided," her manager Larry Rudolph said of the show that takes place at the Axis. "We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas." They add: "Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."