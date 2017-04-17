Bruce Springsteen Releases 2008 St. Louis Performance

Bruce Springsteen has released his August 23, 2008 concert, recorded during the E Street Band’s tour in support of Magic. The show took place at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The blurb on the concert’s listing reads, “On the 2007-08 Magic tour, fans began bringing song-request signs. Bruce seemed to revel in the challenge, while the suggestions also appeared to inspire him to resurrect songs he hadn’t played in decades. There’s no finer show to capture this fan-artist dynamic than this outstanding performance in St. Louis on 8/23/2008 including the surprise opener of the Crystals’ “Then She Kissed Me” and Chuck Berry’s “Little Queenie” during the encore.” This marks the first archival concert from Springsteen this year. The new release follows a November 22, 2009 concert from the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York that was released just prior to Christmas. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «