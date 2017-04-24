Bruce Springsteen Sits In With Steven Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance alongside longtime collaborator Steven Van Zandt over the weekend at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival. The performance took place as a promotion for a film titled Just Before the Dawn, which tells the story of a former club in the city. “It’s nice to see new talent in Asbury and the old guys still cranking it out,” Springsteen told the Asbury Park Press afterward. Walking on stage, Van Zandt introduced Springsteen as his “brother from another mother.” Over the course of the appearance the duo offered up renditions of “Lucille” and Muddy Waters’s “Got My Mojo Workin’,” amongst other classics. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «