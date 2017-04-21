Bruce Springsteen Teams With Joe Grushecky On Protest Anthem

Bruce Springsteen takes aim at President Donald Trump alongside Joe Grushecky on the new protest anthem “That’s What Makes Us Great.” “Don’t tell me a lie/ And sell it as a fact/ I’ve been down that road before/ And I ain’t going back,” Springsteen sings on the track. “Don’t you brag to me/ That you never read a book/ I never put my faith/ In a con man and his crooks.” “I sent it to him and he liked it,” Grushecky told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it?’ He gave it the Bruce treatment.” The singer, who formerly fronted Pittsburgh rock band the Iron City Houserockers, added that Trump “lost [him] the moment he started making fun of special needs people. How could a person like that be president of the United States?” “That’s What Makes Us Great” premiered on Grushecky’s website. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «