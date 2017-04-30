Bruno Mars Hits No. 1 With ‘That’s What I Like’

Bruno Mars’ latest single “That’s What I Like” has officially hit number one on the Billboard Pop Songs airplay chart. The hit marks the star’s eighth number one track. With “That’s What I Like” achieving number one status, Mars matches Justin Timberlake’s mark for the most No. 1s among male soloists in the 24-year history of the chart, which encompasses airplay on 167 mainstream top 40 stations, as measured by Nielsen Music. Mars and Timberlake now share fifth place among acts with the most Pop Songs No. 1s. Katy Perry and Rihanna each boast 11, followed by Maroon 5 and P!nk, with nine apiece. “That’s What I Like” is the second single from Mars’ third LP, 24K Magic. The track also leads Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart for a 10th week, after topping Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for four. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «