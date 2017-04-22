Bruno Mars Releases ‘That’s What I Like’ Remixes

Bruno Mars has offered up a selection of remixes of his hit track “That’s What I Like.” Thus far the track has peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and features an appearance by Mars’ label mate Gucci Mane. “Wanna fly you out the country to show you how I’m stuntin’ / ‘Cause you got what I’m wantin’ and I got all this money,” he boasts on the track. Gucci’s remix of the 24K Magic track features appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR and BLVK JVCK. Mars also recently opened up about his songwriting process with the UK’s Evening Standard noting: “For me there are so many different ways to write a song, and that’s a puzzle and a problem. Do I know the right way to do it yet? No. I don’t have 18 good ideas. If I had 18 good ideas you’d get two albums.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «