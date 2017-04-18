Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem At Nashville Hockey Game

Carrie Underwood offered up her rendition of the national anthem before the Nashville Predators’ recent Stanley Cup playoff game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Underwood is married to Predators captain Mike Fisher, who was traded from Ottawa to Nashville after their marriage in 2010. Videos of Underwood’s performance are currently streaming on YouTube and the Predators lead the Blackhawks in their series 3 games to none. At the time of Fisher’s move, he explained that he was thrilled to be traded to his wife’s adoptive hometown: “They could have traded me anywhere, but they were genuinely looking out for me and my family,” Fisher writes. “That’s what makes hockey such a special sport, even at the NHL level. Yes, it’s a business, but the amount of good human beings I’ve run across in this sport is just incredible.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «