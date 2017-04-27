Carrie Underwood Wins BMI Board Of Directors Award

Carrie Underwood was honored with BMI’s Board of Director’s Award earlier this week. She received the award during the 69th annual BMI/NAB Dinner, which took place on April 25. During her acceptance speech Underwood said that she was thrilled to be recognized by the organization. “I am beyond blessed to get to do what I do, and am grateful that I am surrounded by such incredible people. I love the people that I get to work with – it’s a joy, a pleasure and a privilege. Thank you so much BMI for everything that you have done for me and my music,” Underwood said during her acceptance speech. Underwood was truly the star of the event as she also received three new BMI awards for her tracks “Heartbeat,” “Little Toy Guns” and “Smoke Break.” She additionally received nine BMI Million-Air Certificates for selected tracks that have crested the high water mark. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «