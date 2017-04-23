Chic Is Gearing Up For A US Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire

Chic has confirmed plans for a US tour later this year with Earth, Wind & Fire. The run is set to kick off on July 12th in Oakland, California and will run through August 19 in Atlanta, Georgia when they’ll hit the Verizon Amphitheater. “There was a time when we could only dream of ‘seeing’ Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together,” Nile Rodgers said in a statement. “Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits.” 2054 Tour Dates July 12 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena July 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center July 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena July 20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center July 22 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center July 26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center July 27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center August 4 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden August 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden August 9 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center August 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena August 11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre August 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse August 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena August 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center August 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
