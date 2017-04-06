Chris Martin Visits Sick Fan In The Philippines

Coldplay’s Chris Martin took time out to visit a sick fan in the hospital before a recent show in Manilla, Philippines. The super fan, named Ken Valiant Santiago, is currently battling stage 4 cancer and had to forgo his ticket to the band’s concert after becoming too ill. “He already turned over his platinum ticket to my younger brother. He does not show he is sad, he said it’s okay, but we can feel that he really wanted to be there,” his brother told NME. The show’s promoter Rhiza Pascua posted a photo of the pair spending some quality time in the hospital and captioned: “Chris Martin, you are an angel!!! Thank you for making Ken very happy!! #youKENdoit#HymnfortheweeKENd” Coldplay dates: Munich, Olympiastadion (June 6, 2017) Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais (8) Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion (11) Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (14) Hannover, HDI Arena (16) Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (18) Brussels, Koning Boudewijnstadion (21) Gothenburg, Ullevi (25) Frankfurt, Commerzbank-Arena (30) Milan, Stadio San Siro (July 3) Dublin, Croke Park (8) Cardiff, Principality Stadium (11) Paris, Stade de France (15) Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «