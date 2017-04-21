Coldplay Nominated For Ivor Novello Award

Coldplay has been nominated for ‘Most Performed Song’ at this year’s Ivor Novello awards for their songs “Hymn for the Weekend” and “Adventure of a Lifetime.” The award credits the work having received the most broadcast, online and general performances in the UK during 2016. While they are nominated twice for the category, they face off against Adele’s “When We Were Young.” “BASCA’s nominations for the 62nd Ivor Novello Awards are as diverse and impressive as the contemporary UK music scene itself,” said BASCA chair Crispin Hunt. “As the only peer nominated music award ceremony in the country, we’re especially thrilled to be honoring such a cool selection of both emerging and established nominees; they are the true architects of the music we love, and reflect the creative global force that is British music writing. Our congratulations go out to everyone nominated today.” Winners of the annual British music prize will be announced on May 18 at Grosvenor House in London. The prestigious awards ceremony, arranged by BASCA in association with PRS for Music, is now entering its 62nd years of ‘celebrating, honoring and rewarding excellence in songwriting and composing.’ Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «