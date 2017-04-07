Diana Ross Set For Essence Fest

Diana Ross has signed on for a headlining performance at the upcoming Essence Festival. This year’s event is set to take place at the Super Dome in New Orleans between June 30 and July 2 and will also feature headlining performances by Chance the Rapper and Mary J. Blige. Lineup: Friday, June 30: Diana Ross, John Legend, India.Arie, Rhonda Ross, Afrika Mamas, AfroSoul, Doug E Fresh, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Heels Over Head, Kelly Price, Moses Sumney, PJ Morton, Ro James and Yuna. Saturday, July 1: Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Chaka Khan, Jazmine Sullivan, Monica, Ari Lennox, Jhene Aiko, Lalah Hathaway, Lizzo, Michel’le, PJ, Remy Ma, Teyana Taylor and The Jones Girls ft. Shirley Jones. Sunday, July 2: Chance the Rapper, Master P, Mia X, Mystikal, Silkk, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Solange, Ithwasa Lekhansela, BJ the Chicago Kid, Chloe x Halle, Daley, Elle Varner, June’s Diary, Leela James, Mayah Dyson, Shaggy, Sir the Baptist, Tweet and Xscape. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «