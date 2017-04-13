Don Henley Set For Rock Getaway

Don Henley tops the bill for the upcoming Rock Getaway event in Mexico. The event is an all-inclusive vacaction/festival experience that is set to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico from October 26 to November 5. This year Henley leads an all-star lineup that also includes appearances from the likes of Bad Company and Santana. Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public starting Monday, April 17 at 7:00 a.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PST through the event’s official website. The line-ups: 4-DAY PACKAGE LINEUP (October 26 – 29 or November 2-5): Steve Miller Band | Roger Daltrey | Bad Company | Foreigner | REO Speedwagon | Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | Cheap Trick | Don Felder | Blue Oyster Cult Starship featuring Mickey Thomas | Foghat | Queensryche | Los Lobos 7-DAY & 11-DAY PACKAGE LINEUP (October 26 – November 1/October 30 – November 5 or October 26 – November 5): Don Henley | Santana | Steve Miller Band | Roger Daltrey | Bad Company | Foreigner | REO Speedwagon | Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | Cheap Trick | George Thorogood and the Destroyers | Don Felder | Blue Oyster Cult | Starship featuring Mickey Thomas | Foghat | Queensryche | Los Lobos | Warren Hill | Olivia Rox | Sahnas Brothers | Atomic Punks (Tribute to Van Halen) | Guns 2 Roses (Tribute to Guns and Roses) and more. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «