Elton John Announces Record Store Day Release

Elton John has reaffirmed his love for vinyl records in advance of Record Store Day this month. To celebrate the day Elton will release his personal favorite live recordings from his career on a limited edition release titled 17-11-70. "Happy 10th birthday to Record Store Day," John said of the honor. "I love record stores, I can go to the record store in [Las] Vegas and spend three hours in there. Just the smell of it, the looking at it, the wonder of it, the memories." "I love vinyl so much," John said. "The tactile nature, the ritual of it, looking at the sleeve … especially with the old albums and the liner notes – who played on them, the process of putting it on, the needle going on and the sound coming out. And it does sound better, I know it does. I've been around long enough to know, I've been in so many studios . It does sound better. So it's just the wonder of having vinyl."