Elton John Cancels Shows To Recover From Bacterial Infection

Elton John has canceled a total of 8 concert dates, including his upcoming run of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, in order to recover from a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection.” The cancellations will affect the April and May dates of his “The Million Dollar Piano” shows, as well as his May 6 concert in Bakersfield, California. He is currently expected to return to live performing on June 3 in Twickenham, England. Sir Elton is believed to have picked up the infection during his recent tour of South America. According to an official statement, the infection was “rare and potentially deadly,” but his medical staff were able to quickly identify and treat it and he is expected to make a full recovery. “During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill,” the statement reads. “Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice.” “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them,” John stated. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «