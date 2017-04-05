Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Bailando’ Hits YouTube Milestone

Enrique Iglesias has reached a career milestone. The video for his hit song “Bailando,” which features Descemer Bueno and Gente De Zona, has reached two billion views on YouTube. The song had reached the one billion mark back in 2015. That had already set a record for the first Spanish-language song to reach such high viewership on the website. Iglesias took to social media and said “Thank you to all my fans! I love you guys!” Billboard reports that “Bailando” holds the record as the longest-running No. 1 ever in the history of its Hot Latin Songs chart. It not only spent 41 weeks at the top of the chart, but also rose to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, aided by a Spanglish remix (featuring a Sean Paul guest rap), a rare feat for a predominantly Spanish track.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «