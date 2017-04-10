Enrique Iglesias Hits No. 1 With ‘Subeme La Radio’

Enrique Iglesias’ latest single “Subeme La Radio,” which features Descemer Bueno and Zion & Lennox, has reached number one of the Billboard Latin airplay chart. The new number one achievement extends Iglesias’ record for the most No. 1s ever on the list to 29. He currently has 13 more chart-topping hits than the next closest artist, Ricky Martin, who is in second place with 16. Iglesias not only holds the most No. 1s on Latin Airplay, he has also spent the most weeks at the top of the chart with 159 weeks, which is nearly 100 more weeks than Shakira, who sits at No. 2 with 63 weeks. Iglesias first topped the chart in 1995 when “Si Tu Te Vas” spent eight weeks at No. 1. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «