Faith Hill Talk Show Set For Fall Debut

Faith Hill’s new talk show, which will also feature Kellie Pickler, will officially launch on September 18. Scripps will debut the as yet unnamed show in 20 of its 24 television markets and Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution will distribute the show in national syndication. The new show, which will be co-executive produced by Hill and hosted by Pickler and Emmy Award-winning New York City journalist Ben Aaron, will celebrate everyday living and activities, including cooking, gardening, entertainment, home design, beauty and fashion. “We will bring a little bit of southern charm and inspiration to our viewers, alongside insights from top tastemakers and experts in many areas,” Hill says in a press release. “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «