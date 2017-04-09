Foreigner To Release 40th Anniversary Collection

Foreigner have revealed plans for a 40th anniversary compilation release. The new set will simply be titled 40 and will drop on May 19. A selection of the band’s most beloved tunes will appear on the set including “Cold as Ice,” “Urgent,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” In addition to the CD, a deluxe edition double vinyl of the album is also set for release on June 2. Both will be supported with a US tour running between June 11 and September 9. Foreigner ’40’ Track Listing: Disc One “Feels Like The First Time” (Radio Edit) “Starrider” “Cold As Ice” “Long, Long Way From Home” “Headknocker” “Hot Blooded” (Radio Edit) “Double Vision” (Radio Edit) “Blue Morning, Blue Day” “Dirty White Boy” (Radio Edit) “Head Games” “Women” “Urgent” (Radio Edit) “Juke Box Hero” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” “Night Life” “Luanne” “I Want To Know What Love Is” “That Was Yesterday” “Tooth And Nail” “Reaction To Action” (Radio Edit) “Down On Love” Disc Two “Heart Turns To Stone” “Can’t Wait” “Lowdown And Dirty” “Soul Doctor” “White Lie” “Rain” “All I Need To Know” “Too Late” “When It Comes To Love” “Can’t Slow Down” “In Pieces” “Fool For You Anyway” “Say You Will” “Save Me” “Girl On The Moon (Live)” “Break It Up (Live)” “I Don’t Want To Live Without You” – New Recording “Give My Life For Love” – New Recording “The Flame Still Burns” – First time on CD Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «