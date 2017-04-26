Genesis Hints At Possible Reunion

Genesis has dropped the hint that they may be planning a 50th anniversary reunion. The band has remained coy about any specific plans for the future, but guitarist Mike Rutherford recently spoke with the UK’s Daily Mirror and didn’t rule anything out. “I do appreciate the fact that we’re all very good friends, which is nice, especially the three of us. Who knows?” he explained. “I did a book about me and my father called The Living Years about four years ago, and Phil did a book last year,” Rutherford continued. “I came away, as he did too, with a feeling of what an incredible time we’ve had. How lucky we’ve been. And more importantly, what a great friendship we’ve had.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «