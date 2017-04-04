Green Day Helps Stephen Colbert Unveil New Segment

Green Day helped Stephen Colbert kick off a new segment of his show titled “Lyrics We Can Afford to Songs We Love.” The segment melds lyrics from public domain songs into huge hits that would otherwise incur costly licensing fees. The band stopped by and started things off by combining their track “Good Riddance” with words from the public domain song “Camptown Races.” “I’m a huge Green Day fan, or as we call ourselves, Green Beans,” Colbert explained. “While they were here, I asked them if we could sing my favorite Green Day song, ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).’ And they said, ‘absolutely, if you pay for it.’ And I said, ‘no way.'” “That song is just a part of a huge, special, backstage bonus tour with Green Day including more songs they performed right here,” Colbert added. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «