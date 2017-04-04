Green Day Helps Stephen Colbert Unveil New Segment

Green Day helped Stephen Colbert kick off a new segment of his show titled “Lyrics We Can Afford to Songs We Love.” The segment melds lyrics from public domain songs into huge hits that would otherwise incur costly licensing fees. The band stopped by and started things off by combining their track “Good Riddance” with words from the public domain song “Camptown Races.” “I’m a huge Green Day fan, or as we call ourselves, Green Beans,” Colbert explained. “While they were here, I asked them if we could sing my favorite Green Day song, ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).’ And they said, ‘absolutely, if you pay for it.’ And I said, ‘no way.'” “That song is just a part of a huge, special, backstage bonus tour with Green Day including more songs they performed right here,” Colbert added. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Mariah Carey Tributes George Michael At Dubai Jazz Fest
Mariah Carey paid tribute to the late George Michael during her appearance at this year's Dubai Jazz Festival with a cover of his 1988 hit ballad "One More Try." Carey shared a high-res video from her set as a #FBF post on her Facebook. The Dubai Jazz Festival took place back in February.More »