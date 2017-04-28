Gwen Stefani Cancels Charity Appearance After Rupturing Eardrum

Gwen Stefani has confirmed that she has suffered a ruptured eardrum. News of the ailment came after Stefani abruptly canceled her appearance at the Keep Memory Alive: Power of Love Gala on April 27. She was scheduled to be the headlining act at the event, which benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center For Brain Health. News came shortly after via Stefani’s manager Irving Azoff, who confirmed that she was hospitalized in Los Angeles earlier this week after an incident during a flight. She had allegedly been advised against flying or singing for the near future. Thus far she has not released an official statement on the injury or if she will miss any other scheduled performances. The next confirmed appearance she has is on The Voice next Monday, where she would appear in her normal role as a coach. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «