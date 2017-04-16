Hall & Oates Recount Their First Meeting In New Cartoon

Hall & Oates have recounted the story of their initial meeting in a newly created animated short. The new mini-film comes as part of the “How We Met” series from billboard.com. In the new video the pair reveal how their dulcet sounds only happened after they endured a series of unexpected challenges. The new video also serves as a promo for their forthcoming US tour. The pair will head out across the country starting on May 4 at the BOK Center in Tulsa and will continue through July 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOUR DATES Thursday, May 04 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Saturday, May 06 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center Monday, May 08 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Thursday, May 11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Saturday, May 13 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center Monday, May 15 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Wednesday, May 17 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena Saturday, May 20 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Monday, May 22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Wednesday, May 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, June 07 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Friday, June 09 Orlando, FL Amway Center Sunday, June 11 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center Tuesday, June 13 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Friday, June 16 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium Saturday, June 17 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Monday, June 19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Wednesday, June 21 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre Saturday, June 24 Boston, MA TD Garden Monday, June 26 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center Tuesday, July 11 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Thursday, July 13 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Saturday, July 15 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Monday, July 17 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Wednesday, July 19 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center Friday, July 21 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Sunday, July 23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Tuesday, July 25 San Jose, CA SAP Center Friday, July 28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Saturday, July 29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «