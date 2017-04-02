Jennifer Lopez Hits The Studio With Skrillex

Jennifer Lopez is currently working on her new studio album and is in the studio with famed producer Skrillex. Lopez recently posted a clip of herself alongside Skrillex in the studio as a Latin-inspired beat can be heard in the background. The new clip follows a selfie she posted of herself recording vocals in the studio earlier this month. “Back at it .” Lopez captioned the selfie, which saw her standing in front of a microphone while sporting studio headphones. It was unclear as to what she was recording vocals for at the time. She has a new Spanish language album with her ex-husband Marc Anthony scheduled for release later this year. Anthony will executive produce the new album, with it’s first single is scheduled to hit airwaves in November, according to Billboard. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «