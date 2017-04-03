Joe Walsh Joined ACM Tribute To Chuck Berry

Eagles legend Joe Walsh hit the stage for an all-star tribute to Chuck Berry during the ACM Awards over the weekend. The event kicked off with the tribute to the rock godfather and found hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan paying homage. “And for the man who influenced every form of music, including country, y’all give it up for Chuck Berry,” Bryan told the crowd. Walsh also stuck around to present Jason Aldean with an award later in the night. Aldean said it was a thrill: “One of the Eagles just gave me an award. That’s one of the coolest things that has happened to me ever . . . . I am so thankful. You guys don’t know how much I love getting up and doing what I do every day,” Aldean told the crowd. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «