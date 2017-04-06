John Mayer Drops ‘Still Feel Like Your Man’ Video

John Mayer has offered up his new video for the single “Still Feel Like Your Man.” The video takes place in what Mayer has previously described as a “dojo disco” and he admits that the reference could lead to some backlash. “Do I think that someone is going to tweet that this is cultural appropriation? Yes,” he stated to Rolling Stone. “Part of cultural appropriation is blindness,” he continued. “I’m on the right side of the line because it’s an idea for the video that has a very multiethnic casting, and nobody who is white or non-Asian is playing an Asian person . . . I think we were as sensitive as we could possibly be. We discussed it at every juncture.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «