Journey’s Neal Schon Discusses Rock Hall Reunion

Journey's Neal Schon says that reuniting with former singer Steve Perry at the Rock and roll Hall of Fame Induction was a truly emotional experience. "I really loved seeing Steve Perry, who I haven't seen in a long time, since we did the Hollywood Walk of Fame [in 2005]," he tells Rolling Stone. "I hadn't seen him in a long time and I realized how tight we always were. Looking at the old pictures and listening to the music we made together, I got emotional. Probably had I not been in his room before so I wouldn't have been as emotional, but who knows? Steve and I were very, very tight for so many years." "He was tearing up. I was definitely tearing up. I had tears running down my eyes. I was trying to keep my composure on the stage for that event, but it was something that was too strong." Perry left the band in 1997.