Journey’s Neal Schon Discusses Rock Hall Reunion

Journey’s Neal Schon says that reuniting with former singer Steve Perry at the Rock and roll Hall of Fame Induction was a truly emotional experience. “I really loved seeing Steve Perry, who I haven’t seen in a long time, since we did the Hollywood Walk of Fame [in 2005],” he tells Rolling Stone. “I hadn’t seen him in a long time and I realized how tight we always were. Looking at the old pictures and listening to the music we made together, I got emotional. Probably had I not been in his room before so I wouldn’t have been as emotional, but who knows? Steve and I were very, very tight for so many years.” “He was tearing up. I was definitely tearing up. I had tears running down my eyes. I was trying to keep my composure on the stage for that event, but it was something that was too strong.” Perry left the band in 1997. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
