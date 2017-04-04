Keith Urban Releases Alternate Video For ‘The Fighter’

Keith Urban has revealed his new video for the track “The Fighter,” his hit duet with Carrie Underwood. The new alternate video for the track was directed by John Urbano and Urban describes the reworked video as the “dancers’ version” of the video. “John said, ‘I know this girl who dances, sort of street dancing; I don’t even know what it is,'” Urban recalls in a press release, “but it was so good, and John said, ‘Listen to the song and watch her dance at the same time,’ and they just went together so incredibly well that we decided to put out a full ‘dancers’ version.'” “It’s a song about helping to heal and protect someone you love. It’s a song about reassurance that you’ll always be there to take the blows the world can throw,” Urban adds. “Carrie and I had sung together before, and I thought our voices blended really well – so she was unquestionably the right choice. It was such a relief that she wanted to do it.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «