Keith Urban’s Ripcord Goes Platinum

Keith Urban's Ripcord has hit Platinum status, becoming only the second country record certified platinum by the RIAA in 2016. "It's an extraordinary feeling," Urban tells the Tennessean. "That's all I can say. I love making music. I love writing. I love playing. I love all the things I get to do. For Ripcord to have done what it's done is really magical. All the records that I've made, I listen to all of them and what I hear is a very truthful capturing of who I was at that time in my life. I feel blessed that I get to say that. I think there are a lot of artists that might be like 'Oh, I really gave in a bit too much there or I compromised a bit too much there.' I don't have one record that is that way for me. Looking back on those records, I feel fantastic. Ripcord is just one of those stars-aligning moments. I feel very, very blessed." Featuring four number one charting singles, "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16," "Break on Me," "Wasted Time" and "Blue Ain't Your Color," Ripcord also holds a No. 1 all-genre album chart position simultaneously in the U.S., Australia and Canada, something that has never been done before according to a press release.