Kid Rock Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

Kid Rock has reportedly confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry. Berry was allegedly spotted wearing an oversized engagement ring during the Rock’s 8th annual Chillin’ the Most Cruise, which ran April 4-9. The rocker’s camp has since revealed that he popped the question earlier this year in their shared hometown of Detroit. He has been cautious to speak on their relationship as Berry is not in the entertainment industry and hopes to stay out of the public eye. Rock spoke to this during an interview last year: “This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with,” he said at the time (quote via the Detroit Free Press). “I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.” Rock was previously married to Pamela Anderson. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «