Kid Rock Visits White House With Ted Nugent

Kid Rock scored an audience with none other than President Trump at the White House earlier this week. The Detroit rocker has been a longtime backer of conservative politicians and was joined on the trip by fellow rocker Ted Nugent. They were also joined by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin during their visit. The group took various photos around the White House and Nugent shared one such photo with the President, captioning: "So today is the 242nd anniversary of The Shot Heard Round The World is it! Well well well looky looky here boogie chillin', I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazyass Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman WhackMaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again! Got that? Glowing all American over the top WE THE PEOPLE gory details coming ASAP!! BRACE!"