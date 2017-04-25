Kings Of Leon Add More Tour Dates

Kings of Leon have added a new stretch of tour dates to their previously confirmed run. They have now added 16 new dates, including appearances at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 7 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on October 11. The run comes in support of their most recent effort Walls. Additional stops on the newly announced extension will include a swing through the Southeast and Midwest. Newly added dates: August 12 2017 – CHICAGO, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater September 27 – CHARLOTTE, NC, PNC Music Pavilion September 29 – NASHVILLE, TN, First Tennessee Park October 02 – MORRISON, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre October 04 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena October 07 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Hollywood Bowl October 11 – VANCOUVER, BC, Rogers Arena October 13 – EDMONTON, AB, Rogers Place October 14 – CALGARY, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome October 16 – WINNIPEG, MB, MTS Centre October 18 – ST. PAUL, MN, Xcel Energy Center October 20 – COLUMBUS, OH, Schottenstein Center October 21 – LOUISVILLE, KY, KFC Yum! Center October 23 – TUSCALOOSA, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater October 25 – JACKSONVILLE, FL, Dailey’s Place Amphitheater October 27 – WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre October 28 – TAMPA, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «