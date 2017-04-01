Lady Antebellum Share Track List For Heart Break

Lady Antebellum have released the official track list for their upcoming new album Heart Break, their sixth studio album. It is the band’s first release since a self-imposed hiatus that saw each band member pursue their own interests. Hillary Scott created a Christian record with her family and Charles Kelley released a solo album. “This record is really our story,” Kelley said recently. “They have a universal feel to them, but there’s a lot of our personal stories here.” Heart Break is set to be released on June 9. Heart Break track list: 1. “Heart Break” 2. “Somebody Else’s Heart” 3. “This City” 4. “Hurt” 5. “Army” 6. “Think About You” 7. “Good Time To Be Alive” 8. “Big Love in a Small Town” 9. “Stars” 10. “Teenage Heart” 11. “Home” 12. “Famous” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «