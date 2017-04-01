Lady Gaga Opens Up On Hip Pain In Arthritis Magazine

Lady Gaga is everywhere these days, including on the cover of the latest issue of Arthritis Magazine, where she opened up on her battle with chronic hip pain. Gaga looks demure on the new cover, accompanied by the headline, ‘Hip pain can’t stop me,’ and on the inside pages she says ‘hip pain can’t keep me off the stage.’ Twitter user Kim Evans posted a photo of the cover, saying “thank you so much for telling your story.” “Megastar Lady Gaga on her career-threatening injury and why she’ll never ignore joint pain again,” a teaser for the feature article reads on the magazine’s cover. The inside pages of the mag also feature some iconic shots on Gaga onstage as she tells her story. In the past, Gaga has spoken up about PTSD and body shaming. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «