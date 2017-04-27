Lady Gaga Wins A Trio Of Webby Awards

Lady Gaga took home three Webby Awards at the 21st annual awards event. She won honors for Live Experiences (Branded) in the Film & Video category and two People’s Voice Awards for Integrated Campaign (Film & Video) and Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR) for The Lady Gaga + Intel Performance. Webbys winners were selected by a panel of judges that include Jimmy Kimmel, Making a Murderer co-creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, Instagram executive Eva Chen, Questlove and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. A ceremony to award the winners will be held May 15 with host Joel McHale. It will be streamed online on May 16. The event, which honors the best of the internet, is also handing out special achievement honors to Solange, Steve Buscemi, Van Jones, the Internet Archive and the Women’s March. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «