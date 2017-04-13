Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Announce Tour

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have revealed a string of US tour dates behind their forthcoming duo release. The run will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia on June 21 and will take the pair across the country until they wrap in Denver on July 27. The pair recently announced plans for their first duo album together and opened up on the project with people.com noting: “We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?!!'” Dates: June 21: Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park June 23: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre June 24: Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater June 26: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap June 28: Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion June 30: Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts July 2: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre July 3: Chicago, IL – Northerly Island July 5: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage July 19: Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle July 21: Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre July 22: Las Vegas, NV – Park Theatre July 25: Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre July 27: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «