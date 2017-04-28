Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Debut ‘Feel About You’

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have released their new single together “Feel About You.” The track is pulled from the pair’s forthcoming duo release Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, which is due out on June 9. The track hearkens back to McVie’s solo efforts and her contributions to Fleetwood Mac in the 1980s. She sings on the effervescent pop chorus: “You are the sky at night/Black and white/Green and blue.” She spoke on the new release with rollingstone.com adding: “We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us,” McVie tells Rolling Stone. “We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham adds. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?!!'” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «