Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release ‘In My World’

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have released their new track, "In My World." The song is taken from their forthcoming album, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie. The two Fleetwood Mac members recruited fellow bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie for the rhythm section on this project. This brings four of the five original Fleetwood Mac members back together on an LP for the first time since 1987. The song is reminiscent of the Rumors album with Buckingham-penned lyrics. Buckingham sings, "In my world/ Everybody stays/ Nobody wishing for words they didn't say." The album will be released on June 9 through Atlantic Records. The duo will hit the road soon after in support of the album.