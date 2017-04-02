Marc Anthony Launches Mobile App

Marc Anthony has offered up a new mobile app in partnership with app maker escapex. The app has been slowly rolled out over the last few days and will serve as the primary headquarters for his fan base. Through the app he will offer exclusive content and ways to connect with fans. Anthony broke news of the new app in a post to Twitter earlier this week, writing: “I’m happy to announce that the new Marc Anthony app will be out on Friday! You’ll get exclusive content and a closer connection with me! 4:30 PM – 29 Mar 2017” Anthony is just one of several Latin artists that have launched apps with company and they also recently created an app of classic rock icon Janis Joplin. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «