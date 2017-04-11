Mariah Carey Inks New Deal With Epic Records

Mariah Carey has confirmed that she has inked a new record deal with Epic Records. The new deal brings her own Butterfly MC label under the Epic umbrella. It has also been confirmed that Mimi will drop a new release later this year. “To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career,” Epic Records chairman-CEO L.A. Reid said in a statement. “Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.” Carey adds: “I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music,” Carey said in a press release. “I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «