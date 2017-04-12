Mariah Carey Splits With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey has reportedly severed ties with her most recent boyfriend, dancer Bryan Tanaka. Sources close to the couple spoke with People.com about their split and reveal that many within Mimi’s inner circle are glad that she pulled the plug. “The split happened very recently. Mariah ended it – everyone hoped that she would. She has better things to focus on,” says the source. “Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music. Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.” Tanaka had the rumor mill swirling after he allegedly felt disrespected by Carey’s recent appearance alongside her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The actor/comedian responded to the rumors saying: “Most men are jealous of me. I’m joking. But I know nothing about it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “For me, at the end of the day, she’s an amazing mother and we focus on our kids. That’s never going to change no matter who’s in my life or who’s in her life. We have kids together, so we’ll always be family.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «